The Oakland Athletics unveiled renderings of their new $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and fans are definitely taking notice:

Together with @BIG_Architects and @HNTBCorp, we have unveiled the design for our new ballpark project in Las Vegas on the Tropicana site. BIG will serve as the design lead and HNTB as the sports/hospitality designer and architect of record. Images by Negativ pic.twitter.com/mvpiCBXD54 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 5, 2024 Expand Tweet

Alex Gold – “The A’s disabled replies to their new ballpark announcement. Pretty pathetic.”

Sell The Team – “-This looks unrealistic -The scoreboard is terrible -Where are the lights? -This looks bigger than 9 acres -Where is the rebuilt resort? -The view will likely be blocked by resort Sell the team”

Will Macneil – “The only accurate thing in this entire rendering is Zack Gelof hitting .318 Besides that, everything else is this is not a reality and absolute garbage, just like John Fisher, Dave Kaveal, and Catherine Aker Athletics”

Serenity Now – “Looks stupid af and you ripped off the Sydney Opera House”

Joe Hughes – “Appropriately enough Negativ is also the kind of reception the Athletics new renderings are receiving. On their website, Negativ, the company the generated the new renderings, says they “imagine and experience visions of an unbuilt future.” No wonder they work for the A’s”

Jen Truly – “You’d think the A’s would be too embarrassed to tweet these”

Clearly, Athletics fans aren't feeling the stadium design. Some think it's unrealistic, while others are most likely still burned by the team moving.

Las Vegas hopes to have the stadium built by 2027.