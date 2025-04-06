The Athletics had some bad offense going in a game against the Colorado Rockies Saturday night. Athletics infielder Jacob Wilson hit into a triple play in the second-inning of their game. It was the first time since 2015 the Rockies posted a triple play.

That sluggish play was avenged by Wilson later on. The Athletics slugger hit an RBI double in the sixth, giving the A's the lead in a game they would go on to win.

“It felt, obviously, really good to be able to bounce back,” Wilson said, per the Associated Press. “That was kind of big for me.”

Wilson said the triple play he hit into was inspiration for that double. He was frustrated by his early performance in the game.

“Once I saw that I hit it pretty much almost right over third base, I was like, ‘All right, this is gonna to be bad,'” Wilson added. “But it's something you've just got to let go. We ended up winning the game. Either way, I'm happy.”

Colorado would lose to the A's, 7-4. The Rockies are out to a rocky start to the season, no pun intended. Colorado is just 1-7 so far this year.

Jacob Wilson is relied on to give the Athletics offense this year

The Athletics are no longer in Oakland, but Sacramento. The club is awaiting their move to Las Vegas, in what is expected to take a few years. Wilson is one of the A's players looking to help lead the club.

This season, Wilson is hitting .353 with two home runs. The A's are 4-5 on the season, and looking to avenge a dismal 2024 campaign. In the club's final season in Oakland, they won just 69 games.

Last year, Wilson had a promising campaign for the A's. He played in 28 games for the team, and posted a .250 batting average. While the infielder didn't see a lot of at-bats, he certainly showed promise.

The Athletics are playing the Rockies again on Sunday.