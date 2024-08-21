In less than five weeks, the Oakland Athletics (54-72) will bid farewell to the place they have called home for 54 years. While many mourn this impending departure, the players are making the most out of their remaining time in the Oakland Coliseum.

They decided to use the stadium to help them sort out the draft order for their upcoming fantasy football draft. Several members of the team climbed up to Mount Davis, a 20,000-capacity seating section that has not been open to the public since 2019, and tossed baseballs onto the field. The idea was to be the closest one to the target, which apparently was a Theraband.

Veteran relief pitcher Scott Alexander gleefully celebrated after the measuring tape determined him to be the winner of this modified version of bocce. Considering the Athletics are at risk of finishing in last place in the American league West for a third straight year and the franchise is likely moving away from Oakland on a permanent basis, it is impressive to see players having such a good time.

Athletics hope to end their run in Oakland on a positive note

These days, the Coliseum is a den of despair. Even the Athletics' most devoted supporters are reaching their breaking point. John Fisher's mission to bring the A's to Las Vegas has enraged and exhausted fans, making him one of the most disliked owners in sports today. In spite of the storm of misery and ineptitude that surrounds the ballclub, Oakland is actually making progress on the field.

The Athletics are 16-11 since the MLB All-Star break and have lost consecutive games on just one occasion during that span (versus Dodgers on Aug. 3-4). A 90-loss campaign is still a likelihood of course, but this group is refusing to be a punching bag.

There is nothing that can be done to give this fan base a truly satisfying ending before the A's move into Sacramento's Sutter Health Park next year. Though, watching players horse around in Mount Davis while displaying child-like enthusiasm should at least bring it temporary joy. And that might be the best the community can ask for right now.