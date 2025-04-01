A promising young player for the Athletics has a major milestone. Jacob Wilson became the first franchise player to hit a home run in the team's Sacramento ballpark, per USA Today.

The Athletics are playing their first season in California's capital city. The club left Oakland at the end of the 2024 season and is eventually headed to Las Vegas. Las Vegas isn't yet ready to host the team.

Wilson's home run was one of the few high marks for the team on Monday, as the A's lost a bad game to the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs whipped the Athletics, 18-3.

Wilson is hitting well for the A's this season. He has a .294 batting average with five hits in 17 total at-bats. Wilson's first home run of the season was against the Cubs.

The Athletics' young prospect also played some last season for the team. In 2024, Wilson hit .250 with 23 hits for the club.

The Athletics are a team looking for some victories this year

Things haven't gone well for the Athletics recently. Oakland and the franchise had a bitter divorce, with Athletics fans protesting the team's departure from the city. The team also has a murky timeline with Las Vegas for when the franchise can start playing there in a new ball park.

On the diamond, things aren't going much better. The A's finished the 2024 season with a 69-93 record. That was good for last in the American League West.

This season, there seems to be some promise. The A's started out the gate with a 2-2 mark, heading into a game Monday with the Cubs. That contest was a nightmare for the team. The A's allowed a whopping 21 hits to Chicago in the game, along with 18 runs.

It was definitely tough to swallow that loss for A's fans. The team was honoring the late franchise star Rickey Henderson during the game. A's players all wore the no. 24 jersey to honor Henderson. He died at the age of 66 in December 2024.

Fans of the franchise want something to cheer about. The last time the A's made the playoffs was in 2020. The club won their division that year. It's been since 1989 that the A's won a World Series.

Athletics fans hope things go better for the team when they play the Cubs again on Tuesday.