The no-longer-Oakland Athletics are promoting Nick Kurtz to the majors after his dominant Triple-A performances this spring, a source told MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos.

“The A’s are calling up No. 1 prospect Nick Kurtz,” Gallegos wrote. “Kurtz has dominated Triple-A, hitting .321/.385/.655 and leading the Minors with seven homers.”

Kurtz, the MLB’s No. 35 prospect, batted .321 in Triple-A with a .385 on-base percentage and led the minors with seven homers. The Athletics selected him fourth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, and he has competed in just 32 minor league games.

Kurtz excelled during his college days at Wake Forest, where the Athletics' top prospect hit 61 homers with a .333 batting average. His power rivals former Athletics star Matt Olson. The Athletics aim to bolster their roster, as Kurtz’s debut promises much impact.

Nick Kurtz's role with the Athletics

Kurtz’s Triple-A performance underscores his readiness to play in the big leagues. His .655 slugging percentage in Triple-A left scouts in awe. His plate discipline really stood out during his 32 Triple-A performances as well, as the A's will adjust their roster for Kurtz.

Brent Rooker will likely move to right field, while Tyler Soderstrom may shift to third base. His 25-homer potential draws a lot of fantasy baseball buzz, too. The Athletics are finally starting to see a return on their investments, as they aim for AL West contention. Kurtz’s arrival marks a new era with Athletics fans and the organization eagerly awaiting his first at-bat. The organization views Kurtz as a franchise cornerstone as his rapid rise reflects their scouting acumen. Kurtz could redefine the Athletics’ future.

Nick Kurtz has a bright future with the A's

As an MLB prospect, Kurtz brings hope to the Athletics. His debut aligns with the team’s transition to Sacramento.

The Athletics prioritize young talent like Kurtz, with his power and patience at the plate really standing out. The Athletics expect him to anchor their lineup. \Kurtz’s journey from Wake Forest to the majors is inspirational, and his Triple-A performance has set the bar high. As the club aims to climb the standings, Kurtz very well may be the top prospect leading the charge.