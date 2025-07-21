As this summer’s MLB trade deadline approaches, the Athletics have thrust themselves into the spotlight, not by pursuing outside help, but by dangling three of their own starting pitchers, right-hander Luis Severino and left-handers JP Sears and Jeffrey Springs. In a year when pitching depth is thin and teams are desperate for controllable arms, Oakland’s willingness to talk about not just one but three of their rotation pieces has captured the attention of contenders across both leagues.

Why the Athletics Are Shopping Pitching

For years, the Athletics have been sellers at the deadline, and 2025 is no different. But this time, it’s not just about shedding salary. The organization is focused on reshaping the roster to align their rebuilding timeline. With a core of young position players still developing, Oakland’s front office is looking to exchange present value—specifically, veteran arms, for pitching prospects or cost-controlled arms that fit their future window.

Let’s break down the market for each of the A’s starting pitchers on the block.

Jeffrey Springs

Age: 32

Contract: $10.5M in 2025, $10.5M in 2026, $15M club option for 2027

Jeffrey Springs, acquired last winter in a multi-player deal from the Tampa Bay Rays, has been a bright spot in what has otherwise been a tumultuous rotation. Since June 1, Springs has posted a stellar 3.57 ERA, even after being roughed up by the Cleveland Guardians in his most recent start. His overall mark sits at a solid 4.18. That’s especially impressive considering he’s still in the early stages of ramping back up following Tommy John surgery in 2023.

Springs’ contract adds significant value. At $10.5M annually over the next two seasons, followed by a club option, he’s far more affordable than many free-agent alternatives. Durability is a question, given his recent injury history, but contenders chasing playoff berths covet his mid-rotation upside and postseason experience. Springs features a deceptive fastball/changeup mix that has flummoxed left-handed hitters, and his high strikeout rate since returning is encouraging. With the scarcity of left-handed starters on the market, the A’s should find no shortage of suitors.

JP Sears

Age: 29

Contract: Arbitration eligible through 2028

While JP Sears might not anchor an October rotation, don’t overlook his appeal as a durable back-end arm. Since the start of 2023, Sears has logged 84 starts—tied for fifth in the majors, a testament to his health and reliability. His current ERA at Sutter Health Park (5.61) is nearly a run higher than his away mark (4.78), suggesting that some of his struggles might be park-inflated. On the road, he’s proven to be a league-average starter, valuable currency for playoff contenders seeking depth.

Sears’ arsenal won’t dominate hitters, but he fills up the strike zone and minimizes free passes, earning the trust of managers who value consistency. More importantly, his contract status makes him particularly attractive: under control via arbitration for three more seasons before free agency after 2028. The A’s can leverage this to pursue younger arms whose service clocks more closely match their emerging core. For teams with a thin rotation and a need for innings, Sears could be the stabilizing presence that puts them over the top for a Wild Card chase.

Luis Severino

Age: 31

Contract: $25M in 2026, $22M player option in 2027

Luis Severino represents both the highest reward and the greatest risk among Oakland’s trade chips. Signed this past offseason to a three-year, $67M deal, Severino was supposed to be a front-line anchor. Instead, frustration has mounted, both for the right-hander and the club. Severino has struggled mightily at Sutter Health Park, posting a 6.68 ERA at home versus an impressive 3.10 ERA away from Sacramento. His much-publicized complaints about the temporary minor league facility have only fanned rumors of a split well before his contract expires.

Despite those home woes, Severino’s underlying metrics, solid peripheral stats, a fastball/sinker/sweeper combo that still flashes dominance, and his proven playoff experience, will tempt teams looking for upside rental arms. The significant financial commitment may scare off smaller markets, but big-budget contenders could see Severino as a classic “change of scenery” breakout candidate, especially if they believe his struggles are tied to temporary home park conditions.

What Could the A’s Get Back?

Oakland’s return will depend on which arm moves, and how many. Springs could command mid-level prospects or MLB-ready talent given his contract and recent performance. Sears, with his years of control, might bring back a package centered on higher-upside, younger pitchers or position players. Severino is trickier: the A’s may have to eat some money or accept a lower return to shed his contract, but a bidding war could emerge if pitching markets elsewhere run dry.

As the trade deadline nears, the Athletics own one of the most intriguing starter markets in the game. With Springs, Sears, and Severino all in play, any one (or combination) of these pitchers could alter this year’s playoff landscape.