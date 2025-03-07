The Athletics released new renderings on Thursday, offering an updated look at their proposed $1.75 billion ballpark in Las Vegas.

The latest renderings highlight new features, including tiered bullpens and a lounge with views of the outfield. Frankie Sharpe, director of sports at architecture and design firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), emphasized that the design team factored in Southern Nevada’s summer heat, incorporating elements to ensure a climate-controlled environment while preserving an open-air atmosphere.

Latest rendering for grand entrance of planned A’s ballpark in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/q1aR5tXWIm — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) March 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Glass sections of the armadillo-shaped exterior, along with a massive 36,000-square-foot glass curtain wall in the outfield, will offer a view of the Strip and bring ample natural light into the stadium, he said.

During a Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center, updated renderings were revealed showcasing new design elements. These include stacked home and visitor bullpens beyond the left-field wall and reduced foul territory, allowing for the closest seating to the field of any Major League stadium.

After finalizing agreements with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority in December on lease terms, non-relocation commitments, development plans, and community benefits, the A’s anticipate breaking ground on their $1.75 billion, 33,000-seat stadium in the second quarter of 2025, likely in June.

The Athletics moving to Las Vegas

Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group and HNTB, the project is expected to be completed in time for the A’s to take the field on Opening Day in 2028 after spending the next three seasons at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

The A’s submitted a request for a commercial grading permit with Clark County this week. Once approved, it will permit site preparation, including excavation, along with initial utility and foundation work before major vertical construction begins. Dean noted that this groundwork could commence before the Athletics and Clark County finalize a development agreement to keep the project on schedule.

The A’s concluded their 57-season tenure in Oakland last year. From 2025 to 2027, the team will temporarily play at a minor-league ballpark in Sacramento before officially relocating to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

The Athletics are making their presence felt in their future home by organizing multiple events across Southern Nevada leading up to their two-game exhibition series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday and Sunday during Big League Weekend.

Nevada fans will now have access to live broadcasts of all A’s Spring Training, regular season, and potential playoff games through iHeartMedia’s 95.5 KWNR FM The Bull HD2, the team’s new official network affiliate in Las Vegas. Starting this season, the station will also air A’s Cast programming, including pre- and postgame shows.