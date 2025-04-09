The Atlanta Braves parted ways with one World Series-winning former Houston Astros relief pitcher in the first week of the 2025 regular season, but they are now ready to take a flier on another. The 2021 and 2022 champions, respectively, completed a trade on Tuesday, hopeful they can turn their fortunes around early in the campaign.

Houston is sending right-hander Rafael Montero and cash considerations to Atlanta for a player to be named later, per the team's X account. The 34-year-old, who was a former top prospect with the New York Mets, is 22-28 with a 4.71 ERA and 464 strikeouts in 466 1/3 innings during his career.

Montero was an integral component of the Astros' bullpen during the 2022 championship season, recording a 2.37 ERA in 71 appearances. Though, the stellar yearlong production is an anomaly in an otherwise turbulent big-league tenure. Perhaps another change of scenery can help him return to being a dependable reliever.

Braves look to Rafael Montero for some desperately-needed reinforcements

The Dominican Republic native struggled in his first outing of the season, allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants, but he has since logged three scoreless innings. The Braves have already made a few minor trades during the 2025 campaign, as general manager Alex Anthopoulos seeks a quick and inexpensive fix following a 1-8 start.

Atlanta must find a way to stay afloat until stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider return from the injured list. Even if the lineup wakes up from its extended slumber, pitching depth is essential. Atlanta will keep trying out different hurlers until enough of them stick. Trusting wild cards to prevail is beyond risky, but at least this one comes with a World Series ring.

Rafael Montero will leave one reputable organization and head to another, eager to reclaim his mojo on the mound. A swift resurgence would come in handy for the Braves, who are currently battling the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in Truist Park.