The Atlanta Braves are agreeing to a minor-league contract with catcher James McCann, per FanSided. McCann is a journeyman player who most recently suited up for the Baltimore Orioles.

McCann is a veteran. In his career, he has posted more than 3,000 at-bats. He is a career .241 hitter with 92 home runs and 373 RBIs.

The catcher was an All-Star when he played for the Chicago White Sox, during the 2019 season. He also played for the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers.

Last season, McCann appeared in 65 games for the Orioles. He posted eight home runs, 31 RBIs, and one stolen base.

Opening Day for the Braves is March 27. McCann will have his shot at making the team roster. He is set to make $1 million, per ESPN, when he heads to the big leagues.

Braves are needing depth at catcher

The Braves are dealing with some injuries at the catcher position. Sean Murphy is on the injured list, due to a cracked rib. McCann will help shore up the depth as the season gets ready to start.

Chadwick Tromp is considered the starter at the moment. The Braves are nearing the end of spring training, as are most other teams. Opening Day for Major League Baseball is Tuesday, but most teams don't play until March 27.

The Braves are hoping for a successful 2025 season. Atlanta will have to post wins to keep up with the New York Mets, who have hit a home run this offseason by signing Juan Soto. The Mets made the NLCS in 2024.

Atlanta posted 89 victories during the 2024 season. The team was the last National League club to qualify for the postseason. Their run didn't last long. San Diego swept Atlanta in the Wild Card series.

The Braves play the New York Yankees in a spring training game on Wednesday. Atlanta opens their season against the San Diego Padres on March 27.