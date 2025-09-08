The Atlanta Braves' frustrating 2025 season took another hit Monday as the club officially placed catcher Sean Murphy on the season-ending injured list. The decision came after weeks of growing concern about Murphy’s health, as he attempted to play through a worsening hip issue. Now set to undergo surgery, the veteran backstop becomes the latest blow in a year defined by injuries, underperformance, and fading playoff hopes. The timing of the injury couldn’t be worse, as the team continues its late-season slide and faces hard questions headed into the future.

According to CBSSports.com, the move was confirmed by The Athletic’s David O’Brien, who reported that Murphy will undergo surgery for a torn hip labrum and face a four-month recovery. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman added that Murphy revealed the injury has been a recurring issue over the last three years. The surgery will sideline him until at least spring training in 2026, further testing Atlanta’s depth behind the plate — an area where rookie Drake Baldwin has recently emerged as a bright spot for the Braves.

Murphy’s production this season reflected the mounting physical toll. In 94 games, he batted .199 with 58 hits, 16 home runs, and 45 RBIs — well below expectations for a player once counted on to anchor the middle of the lineup. While his power remained evident, the sharp decline in contact suggested that Murphy's injury had significantly impacted his swing mechanics. Over his final 10 games before hitting the injured list, he went just 3-for-25 with two RBIs, reinforcing the need for the upcoming surgery.

With Murphy sidelined, the team is leaning on Baldwin, a rookie catcher who has drawn attention throughout the season. In 106 games, he’s posted a .276 average with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs, showcasing a strong mix of contact and power. To bolster depth, veteran Sandy Leon was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, while Marcell Ozuna remains an emergency option behind the plate, though he's unlikely to see regular catching duties.

The timing of the surgery mirrors a season that has unraveled quickly. Sitting at 64-79, the Braves have lost seven of its last 10 and sit 12 games out of the Wild Card.

For Murphy and the Braves, this injury feels like a fitting low point in what’s become a season to forget.