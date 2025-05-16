Atlanta Braves' rookie catcher Drake Baldwin is taking the league by storm. More importantly, he is bringing value to a team that cherishes him.

Before the season began, starting catcher Sean Murphy was placed on the Injured List, freeing up the opportunity for the rookie catcher to get the call to the big leagues. While Baldwin did struggle to begin the season, he has responded in a big way and is happy about all the playing time.

“I kind of thought I’d be able to stay in the big leagues, and they’re giving me a little bit more of a shot,” Baldwin said of his expanding role.

Murphy returned to the Braves' lineup after a few weeks and started hitting well. Despite that, Baldwin has stayed on the roster and earned playing time. Murphy and Baldwin have both played in 27 games this season, but the veteran catcher has 19 more at-bats.

Baldwin is hitting .360 with four homers and 12 RBIs. Furthermore, he has an outstanding OPS of .981 and an OBP of .407. These numbers have allowed him to skyrocket on the National League Rookie of the Year odds. Baldwin (+600) is currently second in odds behind his teammate, AJ Smith-Shawver (+450).

The league is taking notice of the young catcher. He plays on a very good team that struggled out of the gates. Atlanta lost their first seven games of the season to the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Since then, the Braves have fought their way back to .500 at 22-22 on the season. Superstar, Ronald Acuna Jr., will return to the lineup soon, and then the Braves have a shot to seriously make some noise. Their team is deep and is starting to get healthier again.

Expect Baldwin to keep making a name for himself during the course of the season. The duo of him and Murphy is proving to be a good 1-2 punch.

The Braves gave Baldwin a shot, and he is making the most of it.