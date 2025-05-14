The Atlanta Braves are one step closer to regaining their superstar as Ronald Acuña Jr. made a powerful statement in his first Braves rehab assignment game of 2025. Nearly a year after tearing his right RCL, the 2023 NL MVP went yard in his third at-bat Tuesday night during a Florida Complex League matchup against the Orioles' affiliate in North Port, Florida.

Acuña finished the night 1 for 3 with a towering home run that cleared the center-field wall with ease. The fifth-inning blast was a clear sign that his ACL injury recovery is moving in the right direction.

Video of the moment, shared by WSB-TV's Alison Mastrangelo, quickly went viral.

“Third at bat for Ronald Acuña Jr. and he goes yard,” Mastrangelo wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Just look at his smile! IMO– he's ready.”

As part of a cautious return plan, Acuña played six innings in right field before being pulled ahead of the seventh inning. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the Braves' injury update policy remains unchanged – evaluations will be made daily, with no set timeline for Acuña's full return to Atlanta.

“It'll be a day-to-day thing there too,” manager Brian Snitker said. “They'll reevaluate him again like anybody the day after and see how he feels.”

This marks Acuña's first game action since May 26, 2024, when he suffered his season-ending ACL tear in Pittsburgh. With ACL injuries now in both knees, the Braves are being especially cautious in managing his progression. Sources close to the team suggest he could be back by late May or early June if there are no setbacks in the current Braves rehab assignment phase.

Even with a reduction in stolen base attempts expected, Acuña's elite power remains. If this rehab performance is any indication, the Braves are poised to add one of MLB's top talents back into their lineup just in time for the heart of the 2025 season.