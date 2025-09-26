The Atlanta Braves did not have the season they expected this year, but they are already making moves to improve their roster for the future. After the Toronto Blue Jays cut ties with Alek Manoah, the Braves decided to claim him off waivers, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic.

“Braves claimed RHP Alek Manoah off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred INF Ozzie Albies to the 60-day injured list,” O'Brien wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Manoah spent most of his time this season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and trying to get back in the major leagues. This year, his final seven starts came from Triple-A Buffalo, as he pitched to a 2.97 ERA over 33.1 innings.

More on this story to come.