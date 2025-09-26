The Atlanta Braves recently acquired Charlie Morton after the Tigers released him, but he has not yet appeared for Atlanta. Morton’s 2025 season was so uneven that it saddled him with an unfortunate nickname: “Cy Yuk.” For a respected veteran, the label feels harsh, yet his numbers made it nearly unavoidable. His struggles affected two American League clubs, first the Orioles and later the Tigers, before he found himself in the Braves’ hands. Braves fans now watch to see if Morton rebounds or if they remember him as the pitcher who derailed two hopeful seasons.

Baltimore had signed him with expectations of veteran stability. Instead, his first month was disastrous. Morton went 0-6 with a 9.45 ERA in April, with the Orioles outscored 56-16 across his six starts. He ranked last in the AL in ERA, WHIP, and runs allowed. Opponents teed off against him, and the Orioles’ season never recovered. He regrouped by late May, posting a 7-1 record with a 3.88 ERA that at least made him tradable. That’s when the Tigers came calling.

Article Continues Below

Detroit initially saw encouraging results. Morton gave them quality outings, going 2-2 with a 3.63 ERA in his first four starts. At the time, he looked capable of being their Game 2 or Game 3 postseason starter. But from August 26 forward, everything unraveled. He made five starts, Detroit lost every one, and Morton carried an 11.65 ERA in that stretch. Opposing hitters batted .329 and slugged .611, and the Tigers’ 10.5-game lead in the division collapsed. By September, they had fallen apart in the AL Central race.

The Tigers released Charlie Morton, and the Braves stepped in, hoping there is still some life left in his arm. He has yet to pitch for Atlanta, but his story already feels like one of the strangest arcs of 2025. The “Cy Yuk” tag is not how Morton wanted this season to be remembered, yet for the Orioles and the Tigers, it became impossible to escape. The Braves may represent his last chance to flip the script.