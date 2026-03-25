The Charlotte Hornets waxed hot from three-point territory on Tuesday to score an easy victory over the Sacramento Kings, 134-90, at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets should have handed out umbrellas before the game as they rained three-pointers on the Kings. Charlotte tied the franchise record with 26 long bombs.

Coby White and LaMelo Ball had six three-pointers each to lead the attack. Coby White finished with 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting and five rebounds off the bench, while Ball tallied 20 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.

Ball also achieved another impressive milestone after moving to second place for most three-pointers in team history, surpassing Dell Curry. Ball now only trails Kemba Walker.

LaMelo Ball is making HISTORY in Charlotte 👏 Ball moved to second all-time in three pointers made for the Hornets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fs3xt0ffpf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 25, 2026

The Hornets improved to 38-34 and are on pace to end their nine-year drought in the playoffs, the league's longest active skid.

Fans showered the 24-year-old Ball with praise for his hot shooting against the Kings.

“No matter how high you rate LaMelo, he’d still be underrated,” said @TheFLReaper.

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“Nobody in the league makes it look that effortless, and LaMelo Ball knows it. The step-back three with those moves attached is just disrespectful to every defender alive right now,” added @littledeejah.

“He’s so f****** good. We need the Hornets in the playoffs,” wrote @TopShelfJam.

“Melo from deep. The boy on one,” posted @RenzWinford.

“LaMelo making Hornets history from deep,” commented @braxson_grey.

After consecutive years on the sideline, Ball has finally stayed healthy this season, and it is no coincidence that the Hornets are playing their best ball in years.

With Ball, White, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabate forming the core, Charlotte can create a lot of buzz in the playoffs.