Big things were expected from the Atlanta Braves in 2025, as the team looked to be loaded for yet another run at the playoffs. However, injuries and ineffectiveness, among other factors, have left the Braves 14 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies at 62-75 on the season. Atlanta will look to finish the season strong and see who will contribute to the 2026 roster and beyond. In an effort to improve the squad, the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported via X (formerly Twitter) that the Braves will claim shortstop Ha-Seong Kim off waivers following his release from the Tampa Bay Rays.

“The Braves have claimed shortstop Ha-Seong Kim from the Rays on waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic,” posted Rosenthal. “Kim is owed ~$2M rest of the season and has a $16M player option for next season. Braves get to look at him for a month. Ready to come off IL with lower back inflammation.”

Kim's lower back inflammation comes after the former San Diego Padres shortstop missed the majority of his lone season with the Rays due to a shoulder injury. If Kim is set to come back soon, he could provide an answer to the Braves' question at shortstop. Nick Allen is the current starter at the position, but Kim could be an upgrade if fully healthy. Can he prove to Atlanta that he was worth the claim? Or will his health problems continue to limit him moving forward?

Who will start at shortstop for Braves?

While Allen has played a career-high 127 games in his first season with the Braves, it's clear that an upgrade is needed. At least from an offensive standpoint, as Allen has hit just .221 with no home runs and 21 RBIs over 357 at-bats. Former starting shortstop Orlando Arcia was released by Atlanta following a poor start and is now with the Colorado Rockies. In the minors, the Braves really don't have a readymade shortstop to take over.

Now, it looks like the position will be Kim's once he's off the IL. While the Korean infielder's time in Tampa Bay was largely unsuccessful, it's clear what he brings to the table when fully healthy. If he can stay on the field with the Braves, then it's possible that Kim will show glimpses of the player he was in San Diego. If those glimpses translate back into consistent production, then Atlanta could have a major steal on their hands.