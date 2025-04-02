The Atlanta Braves are off to a miserable start to the 2025 season. They are 0-5 after getting swept by the San Diego Padres and losing Monday's game to the Los Angeles Dodgers. And then they lost offseason acquisition Jurickson Profar for 80 games to a PED suspension. One injury return that could help the Braves is starting pitcher Reynoldo López. David O'Brein of The Athletic has the latest on the All-Star's shoulder issue.

“Reynaldo López will have an arthroscopic procedure on his shoulder next week to determine if there is more than just inflammation bothering him. Until then, [the] Braves won’t have a timetable on his return, but they think/hope he’ll pitch again this season,” O'Brein reported.

Lopez was a starter last year for the first time since 2019. He gave the Braves 135.2 innings and a remarkable 1.99 ERA in 25 starts. It was his first All-Star appearance and first Cy Young votes, finishing in 11th place. He started the second game of this season, allowing three runs in five innings to the Padres.

The Braves are already dealing with a massive pitching injury, as Spencer Strider is still not back from elbow surgery. He is rehabbing in the minor leagues and could rejoin the big club soon. But with their ace out, Lopez was going to be leaned on. Now, Chris Sale's role is even more important in the rotation.

The Braves lost Max Fried from the rotation this offseason. He left for a record-setting $218 million contract with the New York Yankees. It was easier to swallow that loss when Lopez was a part of the rotation. But now, youngsters like Spencer Schwellenbach and AJ Smith-Shawver will be big parts of the rotation.

The Braves finish up the series with the Dodgers on Wednesday and open their home schedule on Friday against the Marlins.