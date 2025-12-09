The Atlanta Braves continued their run of offseason MLB free agent signings by adding right-handed reliever James Karinchak on a minor-league deal. The move shows how the bullpen is evolving as the club targets low-risk, high-reward depth.

Karinchak, a former setup man for the Cleveland Guardians, last appeared in the majors during the 2023 season. Known for his electric fastball and sharp curve, he has always possessed elite strikeout ability but struggled with control. The Braves are betting their pitching development staff can help him rediscover the command that once made him one of baseball’s toughest relievers to face.

The 30-year old's journey also reflects how volatile relief roles can be across the league, especially for pitchers who rely on swing-and-miss stuff. Atlanta has frequently targeted arms with similar profiles, trusting that refined mechanics and improved pitch sequencing can revive careers. That approach gives this signing clear developmental upside.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the deal, noting that Atlanta will experiment with Karinchak’s repertoire to see what remains in his arsenal.

Article Continues Below

“Free-agent RHP James Karinchak to the Braves on a minor-league deal, source tells @TheAthletic. Karinchak, 30, last pitched in the majors in 2023. He missed most of ‘24 with shoulder issues and was at Triple A with the White Sox in ‘25 before getting released in June.”

The signing adds another intriguing piece to the Braves pitching depth puzzle. Karinchak, 30, began 2025 in Triple-A Charlotte with the Chicago White Sox, posting a 2.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29.1 innings. His walk rate remained high, but the underlying stuff still showed flashes of dominance.

The move is a classic MLB free agent signing move by Atlanta. It carries minimal risk with the chance of uncovering a valuable bullpen contributor. If Karinchak can refine his control, the Braves bullpen could gain a major weapon for the 2026 campaign and strengthen the club’s reputation for finding overlooked pitching talent and turning it into competitive advantage.