MLB Opening Day is nearly here for the entire league. The Atlanta Braves kick off the season with a road series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning on March 28. On Tuesday, the Braves announced their starters for Opening Day. The Braves are sending out Spencer Strider in his first-ever Opening Day start, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.

‘It’ll be Spencer Strider starting Opening Day for the #Braves against the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler. First OD start for Strider, after Max Fried started past three openers for Atlanta.'

The decision came down to Strider or Max Fried, who had made the past three Opening Day starts for the Braves. However, they decided to go with Strider on Day One against Zach Wheeler and the Phillies.

Strider had an amazing 2023 season, compiling a 20-5 record with a 3.86 ERA in 32 games. He went 0-2 in the postseason with a 2.84 ERA.

The Braves finished as the No. 1 seed in the National League but ended up losing to the Phillies in the NLDS in four games. The Phillies then lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games in the NLCS, and now the Phillies and Braves face each other on Opening Day.

Atlanta should once again be viewed as one of the top contenders in the NL despite the Los Angeles Dodgers loading up big time with Shohei Ohtani and plenty of others. Nonetheless, if the Braves want to make another deep run, they need the Spencer Strider-Max Fried duo to be one of the best in baseball.