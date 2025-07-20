The Atlanta Braves are having a tough year. The club has dealt with injuries, as well as some disappointing play. Atlanta is getting some good news though about the health of infielder Austin Riley.

“Austin Riley has been running in the outfield and running around the bases for the past 20-plus minutes. I would expect him to be activated from the injured list when he's eligible on Tuesday,” MLB.com writer Mark Bowman posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Riley is nursing an injured abdomen. The infielder is hitting .274 this season, with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs. He last recorded stats on July 11, in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Braves are hoping to salvage a rough year

Atlanta has lost games at a disappointing pace this season. The Braves fell to 11 games under .500, for the first time since the 2017 campaign. Atlanta is just 43-54 on the campaign, heading into a game on Sunday with the New York Yankees.

In recent days, the Braves engaged in a trade with the Texas Rangers. Texas acquired former Braves pitcher Jose Ruiz, as well as cash, for pitcher Dane Dunning. Dunning has a 3.38 ERA this season working for the Rangers.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching on July 31, Atlanta may not be done. The Braves are reportedly interested in dealing second baseman Ozzie Albies. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is also a hot trade candidate, although he has said consistently he wants to stay in Atlanta.

“Atlanta is expected to listen to trade offers for second baseman Ozzie Albies, center fielder Michael Harris, and catcher Sean Murphy, but not until this winter,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote, and reported by Newsweek. “They are letting teams know that DH Marcell Ozuna, closer Raisel Iglesias, and reliever Pierce Johnson are all available. Ozuna, who has 10-and-5 rights, can veto any trade.”

The Braves have six losses in their last 10 games, heading into Sunday.