The Atlanta Braves are off to a brutal start this season. The team plummeted to last place in the NL East after opening the year with seven straight losses and dropping eight of the first nine games. Still Atlanta hopes the addition of several veterans can help the team turn things around. And offseason acquisition Alex Verdugo is part of that plan.

The Braves recalled Verdugo to the majors on Thursday, per the team’s official account on X. Outfielder Bryan De La Cruz was optioned to Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate in a corresponding move.

The Braves wrapped up a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto and added Verdugo to the active roster ahead of their upcoming series against the Minnesota Twins, which begins on Friday in Atlanta.

The Braves are adding reinforcements to the roster

Verdugo ended up signing with the Braves just a week before the season opener on a one-year, $1.5 million contract. He was accused of misplaying free agency but a market simply never materialized for the veteran outfielder after a down year with the New York Yankees. Prior to his 2024 campaign, Verdugo had a lengthy track record of solid offensive production and strong defense.

Because he signed with the team so late in the offseason, the Braves chose to send Verdugo down to the minors for an extended spring training. Now he’s ready to join the big league club.

While he was originally acquired as a depth piece, Verdugo should find regular playing time with Atlanta. The Braves’ big offseason addition, outfielder Jurickson Profar was hit with an 80-game suspension for a PED violation just four games into the season and he won’t be eligible for the playoffs should Atlanta qualify.

Although the Braves have struggled, two major contributors will return to the team after working their way back from serious injuries last season. Spencer Strider made his 2025 debut on Wednesday, tossing five innings and allowing two runs on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts against the Blue Jays.

Strider looked sharp in his first start since last April. However, he was out-dueled by Chris Bassitt, who struck out 10 Braves en route to Toronto’s 3-1 victory.

Former NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. is also close to a return after tearing his ACL early last season. He should rejoin the Braves in May.