One week before their season opener against the San Diego Padres, the Atlanta Braves signed Alex Verdugo to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. Although the veteran outfielder was coming off the worst season of his career in 2024, his poor showing in free agency surprised many observers.

Throughout his career, Verdugo has been, for the most part, a solid contact hitter who offers positional versatility in the outfield. But he nearly found himself without a team at the start of the 2025 season.

“Alex Verdugo scarcely misplayed a ball in left field for the Yankees last year… But boy did he ever misplay free agency,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote, via si.com.

“The Pirates pursued and were prepared to sign Verdugo early, floating $8M plus (but eventually used that same money for Tommy Pham and Andrew Heaney),” Heyman added.

Alex Verdugo bet on himself and lost this offseason

It’s clear the free-agent market Verdugo anticipated simply never materialized. With the regular season fast approaching, he had to accept the Braves offer. Now, after missing all of spring training, Verdugo will head to the minors so he can get himself into playing shape.

The Braves expect him to be ready to join the team at some point in April. When he is ready to play, he should have a chance to get on the field. Atlanta is still missing former MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., who’s been out since tearing his ACL early last season. He’s expected to be back in May.

After Acuna returns, Verdugo will likely settle in as the fourth outfielder. While he’s most comfortable in the corner spots, he’s capable of playing center field as well. That versatility will make him valuable to the Braves, particularly if his offense improves in 2025.

Last season, Atlanta discovered the importance of depth as the team experienced a series of injuries that nearly derailed the campaign. The team managed to reach the playoffs, but the San Diego Padres swept them out of the Wild Card round.

The Braves added Jurickson Profar in free agency, creating a very strong outfield when the team is at full strength. Now Atlanta has Verdugo to spell one of the starters or to fill in if the injury bug strikes again.

Still, it’s odd that the ninth-year veteran was available in late March. Heyman’s conclusion, that Verdugo passed on a better deal earlier in free agency as he waited for additional offers to come rolling in, makes sense. With a one-year contract in Atlanta, he'll have the chance to do it all over again next offseason.