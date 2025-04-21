The Atlanta Braves continued their effort to patch up a struggling bullpen by acquiring right-handed reliever Scott Blewett from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations. To make room for Blewett on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated lefty José Suarez for assignment.

Blewett, 29, joins his third organization in less than a week. He opened the 2025 season with the Minnesota Twins, pitching in two games before being designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by Baltimore. After two more appearances with the Orioles, Blewett was DFA’d once again—this time landing in Atlanta.

Despite the whirlwind of transactions, Blewett has performed well in limited big-league action. Across nine innings this season between Minnesota and Baltimore, he’s allowed just one earned run (1.00 ERA), striking out 11 and walking only one. His body of work since debuting in 2021 includes a career 1.93 ERA in 37 1/3 relief innings with a solid 23.1% strikeout rate and 2.16 SIERA. Though not overpowering in terms of velocity, Blewett mixes his pitches effectively and manages to miss bats while limiting walks.

The Braves are doing whatever they can to help their bullpen

Still, the right-hander’s lack of minor league options complicates his long-term outlook in Atlanta. The Braves, like his previous teams, will have to keep him on the active roster or risk exposing him to waivers again. That reality has made Blewett a familiar name on transaction logs, but his effectiveness continues to entice teams seeking bullpen help.

Atlanta certainly fits that mold. Entering Monday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Braves sit last in the NL East at 8-13 and rank 23rd in MLB with a 4.36 team ERA. Their bullpen has converted only four of seven save chances and has been a revolving door of veterans and reclamation projects. Blewett joins recent trade acquisitions Rafael Montero and José Suarez as the Braves continue searching for relief consistency.

However, Suarez’s tenure in Atlanta was short-lived. Acquired from the Angels last month, the lefty appeared in just three games for the Braves and allowed six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings (9.53 ERA). With Blewett needing a roster spot, Suarez was the odd man out.

The Braves are hoping Blewett can replicate his early-season success and stabilize the middle innings as they try to climb back into contention. While his command and contact profile leave little room for error, Blewett’s results speak for themselves—and for a team desperate for reliable arms, that's a gamble worth taking. Whether Blewett sticks around or becomes the latest casualty of roster crunches remains to be seen, but for now, he’ll get his shot in Atlanta as the club looks to snap out of its early-season funk.