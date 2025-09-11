The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory, and now Brian Snitker retirement rumors are adding another layer of uncertainty. With the Braves sitting at 65-81 and officially eliminated from playoff contention, the 69-year-old manager addressed speculation about his future in an interview with The Athletic’s David O’Brien, who published a piece on the site following a narrow 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Following the team's 81st loss of the season, Snitker was asked about his mindset.

“I still kind of feel like there’s some unfinished business here.”

The comments reflect a man torn between decades of loyalty and the mounting frustration of a lost season. The Braves manager admitted the emotional toll has taken a toll on his outlook.

“It changes, honestly… I don’t want to look back in a year and regret things. But I want to make sure I know where I’m going.”

Expectations were high for the club heading into the 2025 season. But a wave of injuries—including the loss of all five Opening Day starters—quickly derailed what was once a promising roster. Adding to the setbacks, outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for the first half of the season due to a PED violation. Now, with the Braves playoff hopes officially extinguished, focus has shifted to what comes next for the organization and its longtime manager.

Article Continues Below

Snitker also acknowledged the internal struggle of weighing a possible exit.

“Yeah, a little bit… It’s been hard getting through the season. I mean, it’s almost like if you ask, it depends on the day. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about it, and I’m honestly not 100 percent sure which direction I want to go yet.”

The news surrounding the Braves skipper has sparked wide discussion on X (formerly known as Twitter), where beat writers and fans alike debate whether Snitker should return in 2026 or pass the torch. GM Alex Anthopoulos said Snitker would “always be part of the organization” but stopped short of confirming his managerial future.

As Atlanta closes the book on a tough year, Snitker’s decision will carry significant weight, with a sense that change could be coming for the franchise in 2026.