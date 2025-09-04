The Atlanta Braves have been one of the most disappointing teams of the 2025 season. They came into the season as a potential championship-caliber team. In fact, ChatGPT predicted them to win the 2025 World Series. Instead, the Braves are 14 games under .500, so they will need to retool for next season.

Injuries and bullpen depth have been noticeable weaknesses over the last year or two, so the Braves will need to sign free agents who can fix those problems if they want to reestablish themselves as championship contenders next season. So who should the Braves sign in free agency this winter?

Braves should replace Marcell Ozuna with Kyle Schwarber

Marcell Ozuna has long been one of the best power hitters in baseball. He has settled into a role as an elite designated hitter for the Braves in recent years. However, his time in Atlanta and as an elite home-run producer might be coming to a close. Ozuna had 79 combined home runs over the previous two seasons, but he is down to just 14 long balls this season in what has been a down year.

Ozuna's regression led to him being involved in trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline. The Braves held on to the soon-to-be 35-year-old after he vetoed potential deals, but it seems likely that Ozuna will leave in free agency at season's end.

Kyle Schwarber would be the perfect replacement. The Philadelphia Phillies have been World Series contenders for years, but they haven't been able to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy with the current core.

If they end the year ringless yet again, then the team may be forced to blow things up, especially because their core is aging rapidly. Schwarber is both one of the best home-run hitters in baseball and one of the best at pitch selection in the sport. He has hit 40-plus bombs in three of the last four seasons, including 49 this year. Schwarber also has a .366 on-base percentage and 92 walks.

Schwarber could be the upgrade that would get Atlanta back on track. If the Braves signed him, he'd join a team that has tons of offensive pop already in the form of Sean Murphy, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Michael Harris.

Kirby Yates would fix bullpen problems

More so than pitching help, the Braves will be desperate for arms this offseason. Their bullpen has been their weakest position group all season. The team has a collective 4.13 ERA from their relievers this season. Kirby Yates is one of the best relief pitchers that will hit the open market, and there is a good chance that the Los Angeles Dodgers won't bring him back.

Yates has played for a new team in each of the last three seasons. Although the Dodgers struggled with pitching depth for most of the season, they should be stacked in that regard next year, assuming the team has a better string of health. Yates could be the victim of this depth, especially because he is in the midst of a down season. However, he could bounce right back in a big way with the Braves.

It was just 2024 when Yates posted a 1.17 ERA. He could slot in as a late-inning arm for Atlanta and help them reach the potential that they fell short of this season.