The Atlanta Braves are facing growing speculation about the future of manager Brian Snitker as whispers of a possible retirement grow louder. Snitker has served as the Braves’ skipper for a decade and recently spoke candidly about the personal sacrifices his career has demanded. He revealed that he missed nearly all of his son Troy’s high school baseball games because of scheduling conflicts. Now at 69, the veteran Braves manager reflects on spending more time with his grandchildren and traveling. These thoughts are fueling expectations of a Brian Snitker retirement announcement after the 2025 season.

For now, Snitker has not made an official decision about his future. However, those close to him within the game believe that this could be his final year managing. If Snitker steps away, he is expected to transition into a front-office role. This move would allow him to continue his long-standing relationship with the Braves. That connection began when he signed as a player back in 1977. It would also mark the end of an era for a manager who guided Atlanta through a remarkable stretch of success. Under his leadership, the team claimed multiple division titles and a World Series championship.

If Brian Snitker retires, the Braves’ managerial position will instantly become one of the most coveted jobs in baseball. Despite the team’s disappointing 2025 campaign, Atlanta remains loaded with talent. Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Chris Sale, and standout rookie Hurston Waldrep headline the roster. With Alex Anthopoulos locked in as head of baseball operations through 2031, the franchise continues to enjoy long-term stability and a clear vision for the future.

Several potential candidates have already emerged as possible successors. The Braves view bench coach Walt Weiss as a natural internal option. Former Cubs manager David Ross and MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa both maintain ties to the organization. Rival executives also float Skip Schumaker, the 2022 NL Manager of the Year currently working in the Rangers’ front office, as another strong candidate.

The Braves’ decision on Brian Snitker will shape the team’s future as they aim to return to championship contention. With an elite core intact, the next move could determine how quickly Atlanta gets back on top.