Veteran pitcher Jesse Chavez made his 2025 debut with the Atlanta Braves on Monday night in the team's 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After originally not making the active roster, the franchise called him up to the MLB to serve as a relief pitcher out of the bullpen.

Unfortunately, his time in the majors ended abruptly after the Braves announced on Tuesday that they designated him for assignment (DFA). The 41-year-old relief pitcher is heading back to the minors for the time being as Atlanta is calling up pitcher Zach Thompson for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

“The Braves today also selected RHP Zach Thompson to the major league roster and designated RHP Jesse Chavez for assignment.”

Jesse Chavez's season debut was nothing to gloat about. Going up against the dominant Los Angeles lineup played a part in that though, as the Dodgers have one of, if not, the best roster on paper in the MLB. Chaves pitched two innings where he gave up an earned run. He ended the game with a 4.50 ERA and 2.00 WHIP while recording one strikeout. He also walked two batters and allowed two hits.

The Braves are playing musical chairs with their bullpen right now early in the season. With Spencer Strider on the injured list for the time being after suffering damage in his right ulnar collateral ligament that had him miss nearly the entire 2024 season, Atlanta has to accommodate until his eventual return in 2025.

The club hopes for Strider's return to the rotation in mid-April. Until then, Grant Holmes is in the starting rotation and is fighting to keep that spot even when Strider returns. It depends on how well he plays in the coming weeks after struggling against the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

As for Jesse Chavez, the veteran pitcher should have more opportunities throughout the season to be called up to the Braves' bullpen. Injuries and mid-season slumps could force the team to make changes throughout the season and Chavez could largely benefit from that as the year progresses.

The Braves' next game comes on Tuesday night where they'll take on the Dodgers three-game series. Chris Sale is slated to take the mound while L.A. will be starting Dustin May.