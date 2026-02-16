The Atlanta Braves have already had some key injuries to report as spring training begins, but the good news is that it doesn't involve Ronald Acuna Jr. this time. Acuna is coming into this season fully healthy, and those are great words to hear for fans and the organization that know that he is one of the best players in the league.

Acuna has three years remaining on his contract, which means the Braves don't have to do anything at this moment, but there is a chance his next extension is huge. Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden thinks the Braves need to move now if they want to get Acuna at a low price.

“Do it right now and do not wait until he has an MVP season,” Bowden said on MLB Network radio. “Because if he has an MVP season, he’s gonna be $800 million a year from now. Or he’s gonna be $75 million a year for five years with an opt-out. If you want him, sign him coming off 21 homers and nine steals. Do not wait, extend him now. Rip up his existing contract, sign him now. If you wanna save money and you wanna keep him, do that. Otherwise, enjoy the next three years because that’s the last three years you’ll have him.

"DO NOT WAIT for Ronald Acuna Jr. to have an MVP season. I'd give him $500 million for 10 years."@JimBowdenGM explores a potential extension for the #Braves star right fielder. 🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/Iaqx5LZuJO — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 16, 2026

Article Continues Below

Bowden thinks that if Acuna has an MVP season, he's as good as gone from the Braves.

“If he has the MVP season, enjoy the last three years of Acuna being a Brave. That’s all I got for you because he’ll either be a Met or a Dodger if you don’t take care of him now.”

Bowden may have a point, but Acuna has also had several injuries over the past few years, so the Braves may want to wait to sign him to an extension until his contract is up.