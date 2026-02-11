Earlier this week, the Atlanta Braves got some upsetting news that starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach would miss the opening chunk of the 2026 season due to an injury. The news comes just as spring training is getting underway, and will conjure up memories of last year's injury-riddled pitching staff in Atlanta.

Still, the team itself is not showing any signs of disappointment heading into the new year, as evidenced by Ronald Acuna Jr.'s recent message as the season approaches.

“I’m healthy now,” said Acuna, per Alison Mastrangelo of WSBTV on X, formerly Twitter.

Health has indeed been a concern for Acuna over the last several years, as the former NL MVP has suffered two different ACL tears, along with some other ailments, some of which carried over into last season.

The superstar has been keeping busy over the offseason, recently appearing in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, and now, he is hoping to return to his MVP form for a Braves team that is entering a crucial 2026 season.

Last year, the Braves missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2017 thanks to a combination of regression from several players on the roster, as well as major injury concerns, particularly along the pitching staff.

Since then, the Braves saw longtime manager Brian Snitker vacate that post and accept a front office position, and the team opted to find their next manager from within, hiring Walt Weiss to fill the vacancy.

Atlanta is hoping that some of the players who struggled last year, including fan favorite Ozzie Albies, will be able to return to form in 2026 and help the team reclaim its spot atop the NL East after two straight years of missing out on the division crown.

The Braves are set to get their 2026 season underway in late March.