It's crunch time for MLB teams as spring training winds down with Opening Day looming. Teams are making tough decisions when it comes to cutting its roster down to 26 players and some veteran players are getting the boot across the league. Jordan Luplow is the latest to lose his job after the Atlanta Braves released him on Thursday night, the team announced.

Luplow wasn’t having a bad spring, recording a .985 OPS across 33 plate appearances with three homers and seven RBIs. He was a possible option off the bench for the Braves but will ultimately end up with a new team and should get a shot at making another Opening Day roster.

It marks the second consecutive spring the Braves released Luplow who was part of the team last spring before being designated for assignment days after the season began. He did not play in an MLB game for the Braves in 2023 but quickly found a home with the Toronto Blue Jays, though he only appeared in seven games in the big leagues before being DFA'd by Toronto in August.

He then signed with the Minnesota Twins, appearing in 32 games. He re-signed with the Braves this January.

The moves comes less than 24 hours after the Braves announced the signing of Adam Duvall. Duvall won a Gold Glove with the Braves in 2021 and was a massive part of their World Series winning squad.

Injuries limited Duvall to 178 games over the last two seasons but he managed to post an .834 OPS in 92 games with the Boston Red Sox in 2023.

The Braves have a “World Series or bust” mentality heading into the 2024 season so every position on the roster means that much more. Jordan Luplow won't be part of that roster.