Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is back in the lineup batting leadoff for the first time since tweaking his right knee during a game two weeks ago.
After Ronald Acuna Jr. tweaked his right knee, the Braves have been cautious with him. With Acuna's history of knee injuries, specifically a torn ACL in the 2021 season, which hampered his performance in 2022, it is understandable that the Braves were being cautious during Spring Training.
When speaking on the injury right after it happened, Acuna said that he felt like nothing happened.
Regardless, it is good news for Atlanta that their MVP is back in the lineup and seemingly on track to be in the lineup on Opening Day. He is the designated hitter for today's game, so it will be worth monitoring when Acuna returns to the outfield as well as he returns to action.
Will Ronald Acuna Jr. repeat last year's performance?
Ronald Acuna Jr. put up a historic season in 2023, stealing 73 bases. It was by far the best season in his career. He was a year separated from his ACL injury, which as noted before, gave him some troubles in his first year back in 2022.
The ultimate priority for Acuna is health. He is one of the top players in the league when healthy. He undoubtedly wants to win a World Series with the Braves in which he is on the field making an impact. The team won it all when he was injured in 2021. It will be interesting to see how the Braves and Acuna fare in 2024.