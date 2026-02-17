The Atlanta Braves and Dominic Smith are reportedly in agreement on a one-year minor league contract, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Smith, 30, played with the New York Mets from 2017-2022. He had a number of big seasons in New York, even finishing 20th in National League MVP voting in 2020. He ultimately slashed .316/.377/.616 during the shortened 2020 season. He was productive in other years as well, but he's endured ups and downs since leaving the Mets.

Smith most recently appeared in 63 games with the San Francisco Giants in 2025, where he hit .284/.333/.417. The left-handed hitting Smith was especially impressive against right-handed pitching, recording a .296/.343/.436 slash line.

Smith could make an impact off the bench if given a big league opportunity with the Braves in 2026. He is capable of playing first base and the outfield, but Smith likely won't start in Atlanta. Matt Olson is the team's first baseman, while Ronald Acuna Jr., Michael Harris II and Mike Yastrzemski will lead the outfield.

There are not any platoon options among those players either. From a talent standpoint, Yastrzemski would be the only candidate, but he's also a left-handed hitter.

Regardless, having a left-handed hitter like Smith on the bench may appeal to the Braves. He could also start games when players need days off. The Braves will have a few important decisions to make in spring training.

It will be interesting to see if Dominic Smith ends up making the MLB team. He will need a big spring to make it happen, which certainly is not out of the question for Smith.