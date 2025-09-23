Ozzie Albies suffered an injury during Monday's matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals.

Going into the matchup, the Braves are wrapping up the final stretch of the regular season. They are no longer eligible for playoff contention, looking to end the year on a positive note with some victories.

However, they sustained an injury from Albies. He appeared to suffer it after swinging on a strike in the third inning. He took the next pitch before calling for a trainer and exiting as he realized something was wrong.

MLB reporter Mark Bowman revealed that Albies did indeed suffer a significant injury. He stated that the second baseman had a fractured hamate bone in his left hand/wrist. It happened to be the same wrist he injured back last July.

How Braves played against Nationals after Ozzie Albies injury

Despite losing Ozzie Albies to the injury, the Braves stood their ground as they beat the Nationals 11-5 to begin their second-to-last series of the season.

Atlanta burst out with a 7-1 lead after three innings and never looked back. Even as Washington evened them 4-4 in the last six frames, it wasn't enough for a rally as the hosts maintained a firm lead throughout the night.

The Braves got the bats rolling on offense, landing 14 hits after 36 at-bats. Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Drake Baldwin highlighted the unit with two or more RBIs each.

The squad's bullpen was also effective against the Nationals' offense. They held them to eight hits after 34 at-bats, despite allowing two homers in the first and fourth innings. Chris Sale earned the win as he lasted five innings on the mound, striking out six batters while conceding three hits and five runs.

Atlanta improved to a 74-83 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the NL East Division standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Miami Marlins and 6.5 games behind the New York Mets.

With five games remaining, the Braves will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Nationals. The contest will take place on Sept. 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET.