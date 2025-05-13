The Atlanta Braves are getting some good news. Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is making progress toward returning to action. Acuna is starting a rehab assignment with the FCL Braves Tuesday, per the team's social media.

Acuna is a major centerpiece of the Braves offense. He tore his ACL in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in May 2024, which led to surgery. Atlanta has not been as sharp without him in the lineup, although the team did get a Wild Card berth in last year's playoffs.

The Braves outfielder suffered a similar type of injury in 2021. It took him close to a year to return from that injury, so Atlanta has had to get used to playing without him.

This spring, the Braves outfielder has participated in some on-field activities during Spring Training, per MLB.com. It appears he is on the mend.

“He’s starting his march back,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said, per Peachtree TV. “It will be good to just get him running around in the outfield again and getting him at-bats.”

Acuna received Major League Baseball Rookie of the Year honors in 2018. He is also a four-time All-Star, with his last selection coming in 2023.

The Braves are struggling this year with a 20-21 overall record, heading into Tuesday.

Braves hope to bounce back this season in the National League

Atlanta is hanging around in the very competitive National League East this campaign. The club has victories in six of their last 10 games.

The Braves are dealing with some injuries. Not only is Acuna out, but so is starting pitcher Spencer Strider. Strider is also on the mend after hurting his hamstring weeks ago. He is throwing in a simulated game, as the Braves get ready to put him back on the hill at some point soon.

“I feel good about my chances to give us a chance to win if I’m out there,” Strider said Sunday, per MLB.com. “But it’s not up to me.”

Atlanta is 6.5 games behind in the division, heading into Tuesday. If Strider and Acuna can return this season, the Braves have a chance to possibly make another postseason run. The Braves have been in the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons, with a World Series title in 2021.

Atlanta looks to pick up a win on Tuesday over the struggling Washington Nationals.