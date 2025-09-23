Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies is dealing with an injury. Albies is headed to the injured list with just a handful of games left in the season, per the team. He is dealing with a fractured left hamate. The hamate is a bone located in the wrist.

“He felt something in there that was an impingement,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said about the injury on Monday night, per, the Associated Press. “(Head athletic trainer) George (Poulos) said ‘That’s kind of your hamate area.’ It was (on the swing) that he felt it and then (Poulos) said ‘Try and dry swing before you go back up there’ and (Albies) said ‘I need to shut it down.’”

This season, Albies is hitting .240 with 16 home runs. His season is essentially over, as the club is missing the postseason.

“He’s such a spark plug, not only for our lineup, but in our clubhouse,” Braves pitcher Chris Sale said, per MLB.com. “For someone who comes in every day and genuinely loves the game and loves being around teammates and always has such a positive attitude, it’s a tough blow to see something like this happen to him.”

The Braves are recalling infielder Brett Wisely, to fill the spot on the roster. Atlanta has won nine games in a row. It is the first time since 2023 that the club put together nine victories in a row.

Braves are red-hot as the season ends

Atlanta has a 74-83 record on the season. The Braves' winning-streak has brought a lot of good will to the club and their fans, as the season nears its end.

The club is scoring runs at a rapid pace right now. In a recent three-game sweep of the American League's Detroit Tigers, Atlanta scored 22 total runs in those games. The club scored 11 more in a 11-5 victory Monday over the Washington Nationals. Albies left that game following his injury.

The Braves play the Nationals again on Tuesday night, trying to earn their 10th consecutive victory.