The Atlanta Braves are under fire after a rough series against the San Diego Padres, dropping to 25–27 and stuck in third place in the NL East. Rather than pointing fingers at his players, manager Brian Snitker is shifting attention to a different factor behind the team’s defensive struggles — the field conditions at Truist Park.

Sunday’s 5–3 loss vs. San Diego was another chapter in Austin Riley’s defensive dip. The third baseman committed a costly error in the rubber match, marking his fifth in the last 15 games and pushing his season total to seven — the fifth-most in MLB.

When asked about Riley’s miscues, Snitker quickly stepped in to defend his player. According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, he made the following comment.

“I don't think it's all him if you want to know the truth,” Snitker said.

These comments from the Braves manager were perceived by many as an indirect critique of the grounds crew. Four of Riley’s recent errors occurred at home, which adds weight to the idea that Truist Park field conditions may be playing a role.

In Sunday’s loss, Riley mishandled a routine grounder that allowed Luis Arraez to reach base. Just moments later, Gavin Sheets launched a two-run homer, extending the Padres’ lead — a sequence that shifted momentum and drew scrutiny to the defensive miscues once again.

Online, fans debated Snitker’s remarks. Some criticized him for deflecting responsibility away from players, while others supported his take, pointing out the uneven infield hops seen throughout the season. The Braves now sit 8.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and just two behind the New York Mets.

With pressure mounting, the focus isn't just on offense — it's squarely on tightening the defense. Whether the issue lies with Riley, the field, or both, Atlanta will need answers fast if they hope to stay in the playoff hunt.