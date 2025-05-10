The Atlanta Braves may be getting a major reinforcement soon, as Spencer Strider took another encouraging step in his recovery process. As Atlanta continues to battle for control in the NL East, an update on Strider's progress brings a new wave of optimism for the team's pitching depth.

Strider threw a bullpen session Saturday in Pittsburgh, his second of the week, following one on Wednesday. Confirmed by Mark Bowman of MLB.com on X, formerly Twitter, the Strider injury update continues to trend in a positive direction as he recovers from a left hamstring strain that placed him on the 15-day injured list back on April 21.

“Strider threw another pen today,” Bowman wrote. “The Braves will evaluate him tomorrow before deciding whether he will need to make a rehab start before being activated.”

That decision will likely hinge on how Strider's hamstring responds to his bullpen sessions. The one he threw Saturday was another checkpoint in a recovery process that has been deliberately paced to ensure long-term health. Atlanta's staff is watching for consistency in strength and stamina before making the next move.

Given the team's current schedule and performance from its starting pitchers, the Braves' rotation may not face immediate pressure to rush Strider back. There has been growing speculation that the club could utilize a six-man rotation once he returns, allowing more flexibility for workload management and preventing any setbacks. It would also help ease Strider back into high-leverage innings without overextending him early on.

The ace's previous dominance – leading the league in strikeouts across two seasons – underscores his value. His return, whenever it happens, will add a front-line arm capable of shifting momentum in tight division races. As the Braves navigate a critical stretch of the season, a healthy and rested Strider could be the difference between contending and dominating.

With no rehab assignment confirmed yet, all eyes are on the next 48 hours. If the team clears him, fans could see Strider back on a major league mound sooner rather than later – a pivotal development for the Braves as May heats up.