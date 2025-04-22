The Atlanta Braves' bad injury luck continues into the 2025 season as star starting pitcher Spencer Strider is headed back to the injured list after missing the majority of last season.

Strider, suffering from a hamstring injury, feels like he has let his team down, via David O'Brien via The Athletic.

#Braves‘ Strider on hamstring strain: “It sucks. I feel like I have done absolutely nothing to help this team in the last year. I finally get to a point where I can earn my paycheck and go on the field and help us win, now I'm back on a table while they wave machines over me,” O'Brien posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Strider only had the opportunity to make one appearance after returning, getting the start against the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday. In five innings on the mound, he allowed two runs off five hits, striking out five batters and walking one.

Strider hopes to return to the Braves rotation as soon as possible.

Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. criticizes team discipline

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. has not yet returned from injury, but that has not stopped him from staying involved with team affairs.

When Jarred Kelenic's slow start out of the batter's box resulted in him being thrown out at second base, he was not removed from the game as Acuña believes would have been the case with him, as he pointed out on social media. Braves manager Brian Snitker was unaware of the post.

“I don't do social media, No. 1 and I heard about it as I was walking to the dugout,” Snitker said via ESPN. “I heard something was up and then I came in and they said it was down. I haven't talked with him, so I don't know.”

Acuña will have the chance to show what he can do on the base paths at some point this season.