It's been a slow start to the season for the Baltimore Orioles, as the club owns a 13-21 record through 34 games played. The hitting hasn't been as consistent in recent years, so far, and the team still needs improvement in the pitching rotation. On Wednesday, Baltimore finally received some good news that could elevate the pitching moving forward.

Reports indicate that starting pitcher Zach Eflin will return from injury in one of the Orioles' weekend matchups against the Los Angeles Angels, according to Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun. Manager Brandon Hyde has yet to announce which day Eflin will start, but at least the 31-year-old pitcher will take the mound again soon.

“Orioles' Zach Eflin passed his final test with his bullpen session and will return from the IL to start this weekend against the Angels, Brandon Hyde announced. TBD on which day.”

Eflin was originally placed on the IL on April 9 after being pulled out of the Orioles' 5-1 April 7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The club initially feared that the right-handed pitcher had sustained a much more serious injury. However, he was diagnosed with a low-grade right lat strain and is finally healthy enough to take the field once again.

Before falling to injury, Eflin was one of the bright spots in the Orioles' rotation. Through 18.0 innings pitched this season, he owns a 3.00 ERA and .833 WHIP while recording eight strikeouts and a 2-1 win-loss record.

It's still early in the season, but Baltimore must find a way to start winning more games consistently. Luckily for them, the Orioles are only six games behind the first-placed New York Yankees in the AL East. But if the team doesn't get back on track soon, that differential could become too big a gap to overcome.

The Orioles aim to snap their three-game losing streak in Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Getting back in the win column before Eflin takes the mound would be a nice way to build momentum heading into the weekend.