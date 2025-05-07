The Baltimore Orioles are in a troubling offensive drought, and it's putting real pressure on a team with playoff expectations. Despite solid outings from their starting rotation, the Baltimore bats have fallen flat, leaving many to wonder how the team will generate runs consistently. This week, Gunnar Henderson shed light on what the team needs to do to bounce back.

“Just can't go out there and try to force it to happen. Just got to go out there and try to string it together each and every night, and go out there and try to progress in the right way,” Henderson told Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun.

The Orioles' offense has especially struggled against left-handed pitching, while their numbers against right-handers remain middle-of-the-pack in the MLB. That combination has resulted in below-average overall performance, forcing coaching to re-evaluate their approach and develop short-term and long-term fixes to climb out of this slump.

There's optimism, though, the Orioles aren't scheduled to face a left-handed starter for a stretch of games, offering the team a chance to apply those internal adjustments without one of the biggest matchup disadvantages. A few strong games could build momentum quickly for this struggling offense.

If the O's lineup can execute better at-bats and build rhythm, the playoff picture is still very much alive. Henderson has stepped up as both a consistent performer and vocal motivator– a role that could prove vital if the team is able to rediscover its form.

What happens next will depend on the lineup's ability to make real-time adjustments, stay locked in through long stretches, and turn potential into production. The hitting struggles are real, but so is the opportunity. A reset mindset across the Baltimore lineup could be the spark that fuels a crucial turnaround in what remains a wide-open race.