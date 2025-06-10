The Baltimore Orioles have finally gotten off the mat. After a dismal start to the season, Baltimore is 7-2 in their last nine games and getting reinforcements. Cedric Mullins and Jordan Westburg have been activated from the injured list, and Heston Kjerstad has been sent to AAA to make room. Roch Kubatko of MASN reported the moves ahead of Tuesday's game.

Mullins was on the ten-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. The Orioles' centerfielder missed the minimum amount of games, which includes the entire winning streak. If Mullins stays healthy and Baltimore stays out of the playoff race, he will be one of the biggest names on the market at the trade deadline.

Westburg was also on the ten-day list with a hamstring strain, but was out for much more time. He missed 38 games, dating back to April 26 against the Tigers. If he is in the lineup on Tuesday, it would be a return to action against the Tigers as well. In his final seven games before the injury, Westburg was hitting .310 with an .862 OPS. Baltimore needs that kind of offensive production back in the lineup.

The flip side of this news is Heston Kjerstad, who continues a disappointing season with a return to AAA. The former second-overall pick is hitting .192 and has an OPS of .566 in 54 games this season. Kjerstad is one of the many players that has not lived up to expectations once getting to the big leagues. He needs to find his game in AAA, where he has been solid over the years. In 132 games with Norfolk, he has a .299 batting average, a .924 OPS, and 26 homers.

The Orioles' hot streak hits a tough opponent this week in the Detroit Tigers. They bring the best record in the American League to Camden Yards, hoping to add to that lead.