The Baltimore Orioles had a historic offensive performance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. Cedric Mullins, Gunnar Henderson, Ramon Laureano, and Jordan Westburg all went deep in the win. Second-year Oriole Jackson Holliday also made history with a home run earlier this week for Baltimore. The Orioles continue to turn heads with the long ball, but this time it was because of the order in which they happened.

For the first time in MLB history, the Orioles hit back-to-back home runs to start the game, hit two different sets of back-to-back homers off of two different pitchers, and had a player with multiple deep shots off the bench in Laureano, according to OptaSTATS. Mullins and Henderson went back-to-back off of Hunter Greene. Laureano and Westburg, however, each took Carson Spiers deep in the seventh inning.

The game was a big night for Laureano, especially, who is in his first season with Baltimore. He is a dependable player off the Orioles' bench and proved it on Saturday, hitting two home runs.

Baltimore is trying to overcome a very disappointing start to their season in a competitive division. At 9-11 at the 20-game mark, they are just a half-game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, who are at the bottom of the AL East. After winning 91 games in 2024, Orioles management has had to defend the team to start the season.

Despite their poor start, the Orioles are enjoying a solid stretch, winning three of their last four games and scoring at least six runs in each win. Henderson appears to have hit himself out of the slump he began the year with, but he is still far from the MVP caliber play he displayed in 2024.

The Orioles might not be playing at as high a level as they would have hoped after last year's success. However, getting back Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin, and Kyle Bradish from the injured list will give them a boost.

The Baltimore Orioles are a dangerous team regardless of what their record is, and they proved it by making history against Cincinnati on Saturday.