Young Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday has had a hot start to the 2025 season. He became the youngest player in franchise history to hit their second grand slam, passing Cal Ripken Jr.

Holliday's grand slam came in the second inning of the Orioles' Wednesday afternoon contest against the Cleveland Guardians, helping them pick up the 9-1 win.

The Orioles have been slow to get going so far this season, but hope to put the pieces together soon.

Orioles' Cedric Mullins making a difference

Cedric Mullins has been an impactful part of the Baltimore Orioles so far this season. He is focusing on the little things and that approach is appearing to pay off for him.

“I pay attention to just playing the game clean, making the routine plays. Those are how the spectacular ones come about,” Mullins said via The Athletic. “For me to try to manipulate how I play the game for the stat boost, that can really mess with those things.”

Despite not being the loudest one in the room, Mullins makes an impact in the clubhouse.

“He’s not a real vocal guy in the clubhouse,” first base coach Anthony Sanders said. “But all those young guys who come up, all these new outfielders we have, they’ve seen Ced play, they get to work with him in spring training. They see what a legit, major-league Gold Glove-type outfielder looks like. He just sets a tone in every drill we do. He’s always first in line.”

Mullins believes he is a good fit in Baltimore and is determined to put his best foot forward as long as he is there.

“I feel like I can really relate to the city in terms of how I go about my business and how they go about theirs,” Mullins said. “Everything is earned. Everything has been worked hard for. I don’t take any day for granted.”