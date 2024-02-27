It was recently revealed that the Baltimore Orioles were being sold. So when will David Rubenstein's purchase of the team become official? Someone with knowledge of the sale provided a loose timeline Monday, via Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

“If we miss Opening Day, it’s not for lack of trying, but it should be shortly thereafter,” the person, who remained anonymous, said.

It was unclear if John Angels was previously interested in selling the team. The Orioles' ownership group dealt with some drama last year, which led to questions about the future. In late January of 2024, news broke that Angelos was selling the team to Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti. Rubenstein will be the primary controller.

The deal is valued to be around $1.725 billion. Rubenstein is a private equity billionaire. He is reportedly worth somewhere between $4-$5 billion.

Orioles fans were also excited to learn that Baltimore legend and baseball Hall-of-Famer Cal Ripken Jr. was included in the ownership group.

Orioles' bright future

The Orioles feature one of baseball's best young teams. Baltimore clinched the best record in the American League in 2023 before getting eliminated early in the playoffs. Still, the O's believe they can make a deeper run in 2024.

Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson project to lead the ball club for years to come. Meanwhile, the Orioles' farm system is among the best in baseball. There is even an outside chance of top prospect Jackson Holliday making the big league club in 2024.

Baltimore would surely prefer to have the sale completed before Opening Day so the focus can primarily be on baseball. At the moment, it's uncertain if everything will be completed by MLB's first game of the season, however. According to the anonymous source, though, it appears likely that the sale will become official not long after Opening Day at the latest.