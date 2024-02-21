Will this top prospect make the Orioles' Opening Day roster?

The Baltimore Orioles finished with the best record in the American League in 2023, yet they still have one of the best farm systems in the entire sport. Baltimore's years of rebuilding are paying dividends in a major way without question. Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson are among the latest Orioles' prospects-turned-stars. Jackson Holliday, the Orioles' top prospect and son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, may be the next star in Baltimore.

Holliday is still only 20 years old. He's projected to be a star. In fact, Holliday isn't just Baltimore's top prospect but the best prospect in baseball, per MLB.com.

The idea of Holliday breaking camp with the O's seems unlikely. However, MLB.com lists Holliday's MLB ETA as 2024. Holliday is also confident in his ability and could impress the Orioles enough during spring training to give him a chance.

“I’m as ready as I can be,” Holliday said previously, per Roch Kubatko of MASN.

So will Holliday actually make the Opening Day roster? Would the O's be willing to give the 20-year-old that opportunity so early in his professional career?

Jackson Holliday looking to impress in spring training

Holliday believes he's ready, something he previously admitted. Holliday recently discussed his mindset heading into spring training, per Pete Gilbert of wbaltv.com.

“I feel like if there's anyone who's prepared, it's someone who was raised in baseball,” Holliday said. “I think learning how to fail was so important, and just being consistent in who you are as a person and not riding the highs and lows and just trying to be consistent. It's important in a game where we fail a lot.”

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde revealed the plan for Holliday in spring training, via Gilbert as well.

“First, I just want him to go relax and play and not worry about expectations or what people are saying about him or our team, honestly,” Hyde said. “I just want him to showcase himself and go play.”

Hyde's advice is important. Expectations are extremely high for Jackson Holliday. After all, his father was a seven-time All-Star. And Holliday grew up around the game, and is now regarded as a future superstar.

Is there room on Orioles roster for Holliday?

Holliday can play shortstop and second base. Gunnar Henderson is Baltimore's shortstop, but there's a chance that Holliday could earn the second base job.

Jordan Westburg, Ramon Urias, and Nick Maton are currently listed on the Orioles' second base depth chart. If Baltimore really wanted to make Holliday apart of the Opening Day roster, then they would be willing to give him the second base job over those players.

A double-play duo of Henderson and Holliday would excite O's fans to say the least. Both players, along with catcher Adley Rutschman, are regarded as the future of the team.

Will Holliday actually make the team out of spring training?

Former MLB player Trevor Plouffe is skeptical about Holliday's chances of making the team. Of course, Plouffe would love to see him open the season with the Orioles, but he isn't sure it will happen.

“I don't think there's any way he makes the team out of spring training,” Plouffe said, via Talkin' Baseball. “I want him to make the team but I've seen this story before. There's so many things they can point to. ‘Oh, he just needs more seasoning, all this stuff.'

“This is what teams have done for so long and maybe I'm just accustomed to it. Maybe the Orioles are all of the sudden gonna change the culture of baseball and young kids. But I don't know man.”

Plouffe makes a good point. There have been many top prospects over the years who teams keep in the minor leagues for an extra year or two. Sometimes it is genuinely because they aren't ready, but other times it's likely because ball clubs want an extra year of team control for the player.

With that being said, there is hope for Holliday's chances of making the roster. The Orioles have displayed a willingness to give their young players opportunities over the years. Additionally, Baltimore wants to repeat as American League East champions. If Holliday gives them the best chance to win, why wouldn't they give him a chance at the big league level?

In the end, Holliday's spring training performance will go a long way toward his odds of breaking camp with the big league club. Either way, we could see Holliday with the Orioles at some point this season. But it would be exciting to see him open the season in Baltimore.