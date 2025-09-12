The Baltimore Orioles have long been out of the playoff picture in a disastrous, injury-plagued season. However, the Orioles have taken on the role of spoiler. The team has won eight of nine games in September and five of six matchups against contenders. Baltimore has the Toronto Blue Jays in its sights next and will receive a boost from the return of Tyler O’Neill.

The Orioles activated O’Neill from the 10-day IL on Friday, per Rich Dubroff of Baltimore Baseball. The outfielder will return to the team in time for the series opener against Toronto.

O’Neill landed on the IL most recently with right wrist discomfort. He's been sidelined by the ailment since August 5, missing the last 31 games.

Tyler O’Neill will return after 17th-career IL stint

The Orioles signed O’Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million contract in December. Unfortunately, he’s missed the majority of his debut campaign with Baltimore. The eighth-year veteran has been placed on the injured list three times this season.

Article Continues Below

O’Neill suffered neck soreness in April, which sidelined him for 14 games. Then a shoulder impingement in May led to a 45-game absence. O’Neill returned to the lineup in July but again landed on the injured list with the wrist ailment in early August. All told, he’s missed 91 games so far this season.

The Orioles were aware that durability has been a persistent issue in O’Neill’s career. He’s only played more than 96 games twice in eight seasons and he’s never played more than 138 games. The outfielder has made 17 trips to the IL since debuting in 2018.

When on the field, O’Neill offers tantalizing upside. In the two seasons he was able to play more than 100 games he topped 30 home runs. And he’s a complete player, with two Gold Gloves for his work in left.

O’Neill has primarily played right field since joining the Orioles. Unfortunately, he hasn’t lived up to his dual threat billing when in the lineup this season. O’Neill is slashing .210/.293/.434 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, 20 runs scored, 100 OPS+ and 0.0 bWAR in 43 games.

O’Neill will return to the Orioles lineup as the team attempts to create some momentum for 2026 with a strong finish. In addition to the upcoming series against the Blue Jays, Baltimore still has seven games remaining against the New York Yankees this season. The Orioles are positioned to play a big role in deciding the division winner.