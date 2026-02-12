The Baltimore Orioles came crashing down to Earth last season after a fantastic 2024 campaign. One of the biggest reasons why was starting pitching. That was something Orioles' brass was well aware of. On Wednesday, they took a big step in the right direction, signing veteran starter Chris Bassitt.

Baltimore and Bassitt agreed to a one-year, $18.5 million contract. There is an additional $500,000 worth of incentives, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Bassitt is coming off of a solid season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He finished the regular season 11-9 with a 3.96 ERA, which, in the American League East, is better than it sounds. However, Toronto opted to use the veteran out of the bullpen during the postseason.

In seven playoff appearances, Bassitt tossed 8 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks, while striking out seven. He was fantastic out of the Jays' pen.

It is unknown whether the Orioles will utilize the soon-to-be 37-year-old in the same capacity.

He spent his entire career as a starting pitcher. Despite his advanced age, Bassitt has been an innings-eater over the last handful of seasons. From 2019 through 2025, he made at least 25 starts in each season (excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season).

That is something Baltimore could certainly use.

Injuries and underperformances crushed the Orioles in 2025, particularly in their rotation. That culminated in the team going 75-87, finishing dead last in the division. That came on the heels of two stellar seasons. Baltimore won the AL East in 2023, winning 101 games. They then finished second behind the New York Yankees in 2024, winning 91 games.