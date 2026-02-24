Trevor Rogers finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting and earned an All-Star selection in 2021 with the Miami Marlins. He failed to replicate his success in Miami while dealing with underperformance and injury concerns, and was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 2024. In 2025, Rogers had a bounce back season, pitching to a stellar 1.81 ERA across 18 starts. Rogers recently discussed silencing the “bust” narrative that emerged during his difficulties from 2022-2024, per MLB Network.

“It was remarkable really, just how the start of the trade went, you know, the media aspect of all of it,” Rogers said. “It being a quote on quote ‘bust.' Deep down, I know what I could do. I knew this organization was going to help me.

“Unfortunately it took a little bit longer at the beginning of it, but I'm right back to where I knew I could be. I'm in a really good spot.”

Despite appearing in only 18 games last year, Rogers still finished ninth in American League Cy Young voting. The southpaw struck out 103 hitters across 109.2 innings of work. Although the O's failed to reach the postseason, Rogers helped them win games as evidenced by his 9-3 record.

The Orioles are set to compete in 2026 after adding players such as Pete Alonso, Shane Baz and Taylor Ward this past offseason. Meanwhile, Trevor Rogers will look to lead the starting rotation as a potential ace. It would not be surprising to see Rogers build off of his 2025 success and have an All-Star campaign in 2026.