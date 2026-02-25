The Baltimore Orioles have a new-look roster ready to compete in the tough division that is the AL East. With some new elite talent on the roster, the Orioles will be a team to pay attention to at the beginning of the season.

Starting pitcher Trevor Rogers is coming off a huge season in Baltimore. He pitched in only 18 games as he missed time with an injury, but the southpaw was electric when he was on the mound. He finished the season with a 1.81 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 5.5 WAR, and had 103 strikeouts in 109.2 innings. He allowed just 22 runs in and had an opponent batting average of .180.

Rogers played 4.5 seasons with the Miami Marlins after being traded to the Orioles in 2024. He struggled when he first arrived with the Black Birds, but he has stepped up his game big time. Rogers is projected to have a massive 2026 season if he can stay healthy.

On Wednesday, Rogers dominated the Tampa Bay Rays during his spring training start. He allowed just one hit in three innings and struck out three hitters.

“I would say I’m probably halfway there,” Rogers told Orioles beat writer Jake Rill after the start.

Article Continues Below

That's it for Trevor Rogers today vs. the Rays, and it was another strong spring start. 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. Retired 9 of 10 batters faced. 34 pitches, 24 strikes. The Orioles left-hander has a 0.00 ERA in 5 innings over 2 Grapefruit League starts. pic.twitter.com/4xBrzQKKLZ — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) February 25, 2026

If Rogers can pick up where he left off in 2025, the rotation could be very dangerous. Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, and Chris Bassitt are the top four starters who can do serious damage.

Rogers recently dropped a truth bomb on his “bust” narrative.

“It was remarkable really, just how the start of the trade went, you know, the media aspect of all of it,” Rogers said. “It being a quote on quote ‘bust.' Deep down, I know what I could do. I knew this organization was going to help me. Unfortunately, it took a little bit longer at the beginning of it, but I'm right back to where I knew I could be. I'm in a really good spot.”