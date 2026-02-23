After seven years with the New York Mets, first baseman Pete Alonso joined the Baltimore Orioles on a new $155 million contract. Mets legend Darryl Strawberry isn't a fan of the decision.

Of course, Strawberry will have a New York bias after spending the first eight years of his MLB career with the franchise. Still, he strongly believes Alonso will come to regret his Orioles decision, via Mike Puma of the New York Post.

“I was really shocked that Pete would leave New York for Baltimore,” Strawberry said Monday at spring training. “Pete could have broken all the records and could have been on top of every offensive category for this organization and then sometimes when you don’t see that and realize how important that is, one day he is going to wake up just like I did and regret you didn’t stick where you are at.”

Article Continues Below

Over his five years with the Mets, Alonso hit .253 with 264 home runs and 712 RBIs. He won Rookie of the Year in 2019 and went on to make five All-Star Games total. As a two-time Home Run Derby champion, Alonso etched his mark as one of the better power hitters in team history.

But now, the first baseman's time with the Mets is in the distant past. He decided instead to embark on a new journey with the Orioles. Alongside the $155 million, Alonso will now get a change of scenery and an opportunity to lead a new franchise.

Strawberry stands by his decision and thinks Alonso should've continued crafting his legacy with the Mets. Still, his take will remain a ‘what if' as long as the first baseman is in Baltimore.